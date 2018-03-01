March – It’s a Woman’s World

Here’s to the women who came before us. Our mothers, our grandmothers, our teachers, our bosses, ancestors we never knew, the women we’ve read about in books, and especially, those we haven’t. They faced many of the same challenges as we do in different contexts. They took bold steps forward. They supported each other. They overcame, and they broke through barriers one at a time. They celebrated their accomplishments. And they kept pushing. Because of the women who came before us, we know change is possible. Because of them, we can stand tall. Because of them, we must speak out – each in our own way. Because of them, we can be strong and confident and bold. Because of them, we acknowledge our power. We will let our voices join theirs in a loud chorus. Because of them, we keep moving, and we press for progress.

COVER artist

Natalie Taylor Humphrey

Natalie Taylor Humphrey is a contemporary artist living and creating in Charleston. After graduation from Clemson University with a bachelor’s in fine arts, Natalie began cultivating her creative passions in the Lowcountry. She works in an array of mediums, including painting with acrylics or oils and designing with fabrics and metals.

Most​ ​of​ ​Natalie’s​ ​collections​ ​celebrate​ ​women​ ​and​ ​imperfect​ ​beauty. They​ ​hold​ ​the​ ​gaze.​ ​They​ ​have​ ​the​ ​control. The​ ​ladies​ ​depicted​ ​are​ ​near​ ​symmetric,​ ​with​ ​a​ ​cross​ ​between​ ​chic​ ​graphic compositions​ ​and​ ​East​ ​Asian​ ​ink​ ​wash​ ​mark-making.​ ​

Natalie and her husband are working to ​open​​ ​a​ ​small country​ ​grocery​ ​store​ ​on​ ​Wadmalaw​ ​Island.​ Her​ ​artwork​ ​has​ ​been​ ​greatly influenced​ ​from​ ​the​ ​grocery​ ​store​ ​development​ ​process,​ ​and​ ​it​ ​is​ ​evident​ ​in​ ​her latest ​collections.​ ​Now​, her​ ​concepts​ ​not​ ​only​ ​include​ ​women,​ ​but​ ​food,​ ​community and​ ​culture,​ ​too.

artbynatalietaylor.com