A former bridal client of mine, Kate, made an impact on me at first meeting. She was (and is) a lady juggling a lot: a career in the field of pediatric urology, at the time she was planning a wedding and purchasing a home, all while maintaining an impressive fitness schedule. She runs a tight ship, and I respected her immediately.

Months after her wedding Kate reached out to tell me about a new love of hers, a skin care line that she had amazing results with. The kind of results where people stop her to ask, “what do you use?”

Up to then, I had been approached by several friends and former clients who used Rodan + Fields products. They were converts and embarking on a career in skin care either full-time or for supplemental income. My reaction was always the same: Thank you, but no.

My original thought regarding skin care and cosmetics is that I don’t want to be married to any one line. Part of the joy of blogging and being a makeup artist and skin care therapist is discovering new products. I learn so much from trying different products and switching up items for my kit. However, there’s something to be said for finding a product that simply works beautifully for me day in and day out.

And that’s what Rodan + Fields’ Redefine anti-aging line has done. I’ve never had more compliments on the condition of my skin. This, at the fabulous age of fifty!

Redefine has a core group of four products: clay cleanser mask (which also acts as an exfoliant), the alcohol-free pore minimizer, the SPF30 day cream, and the overnight restorative cream. The day cream is my favorite moisturizer; it’s the perfect weight and slip for my drier skin type.

I’m so thankful for the calm, quiet persistence of Kate Wise. And it’s not because I didn’t believe in the others who approached me about this line . . . it’s because Kate’s timing was right. I think I was open to it by the time she met me to share her “secret.” When I decided that I would be in, I was all in.

It’s been a fabulous few months of skincare! This line may even be my new “home base” of skin care products, and I can wholeheartedly recommend it. If you’re looking to make a change or to correct some skin issues or to simply bask in the glory of daily compliments, one of the R+F lines may be for you.

Interested in a custom skin consultation with a trained Rodan + Fields rep? You can reach Kate at 843.817.7300 or email her at mackkh@musc.edu

Disclaimer: I purchased the core group of products (cleanser, toner, day & night time moisturizers). This is not a paid endorsement.