I Didn’t Want to Love It

By Pamela Lesch · On No Comments

Pictured above: Applying Kate’s makeup on her wedding day.

A former bridal client of mine, Kate, made an impact on me at first meeting. She was (and is) a lady juggling a lot: a career in the field of pediatric urology, at the time she was planning a wedding and purchasing a home, all while maintaining an impressive fitness schedule. She runs a tight ship, and I respected her immediately.

Months after her wedding Kate reached out to tell me about a new love of hers, a skin care line that she had amazing results with. The kind of results where people stop her to ask, “what do you use?”

Photo courtesy of Leigh Webber.

Up to then, I had been approached by several friends and former clients who used Rodan + Fields products. They were converts and embarking on a career in skin care either full-time or for supplemental income. My reaction was always the same: Thank you, but no.

My original thought regarding skin care and cosmetics is that I don’t want to be married to any one line. Part of the joy of blogging and being a makeup artist and skin care therapist is discovering new products. I learn so much from trying different products and switching up items for my kit. However, there’s something to be said for finding a product that simply works beautifully for me day in and day out.

And that’s what Rodan + Fields’ Redefine anti-aging line has done. I’ve never had more compliments on the condition of my skin. This, at the fabulous age of fifty!

Redefine has a core group of four products: clay cleanser mask (which also acts as an exfoliant), the alcohol-free pore minimizer, the SPF30 day cream, and the overnight restorative cream. The day cream is my favorite moisturizer; it’s the perfect weight and slip for my drier skin type.

The Rodan + Fields line that has worked wonders for me: Redefine.

I’m so thankful for the calm, quiet persistence of Kate Wise. And it’s not because I didn’t believe in the others who approached me about this line . . . it’s because Kate’s timing was right. I think I was open to it by the time she met me to share her “secret.” When I decided that I would be in, I was all in.

It’s been a fabulous few months of skincare! This line may even be my new “home base” of skin care products, and I can wholeheartedly recommend it. If you’re looking to make a change or to correct some skin issues or to simply bask in the glory of daily compliments, one of the R+F lines may be for you.

Interested in a custom skin consultation with a trained Rodan + Fields rep? You can reach Kate at 843.817.7300 or email her at mackkh@musc.edu

Disclaimer: I purchased the core group of products (cleanser, toner, day & night time moisturizers). This is not a paid endorsement.

