We want to know what your mother did to shape the woman you are today. Do you have a passion for serving others because your mom always volunteered in the community? Do you strive to be an amazing mother because you were raised by one too? Do you have incredible work ethic because you had a single mom who worked two jobs to support your family? No matter what your story is, we want to know!

Submissions end TOMORROW, Wednesday March 1st, 2017. All Submissions must be emailed to submissions@skirt.com with “I Am Because” in the subject line and must include your first & last name, date of birth, mailing address and phone number. Ten finalists will be chosen to participate in a series of special “I Am Because” events including an invitation only luncheon where we will announce one runner up and one winner. PRIZES will be awarded!

Here is the link to the submission’s page:

https://www.skirt.com/ wp-content/uploads/2017/01/ i_am_because_link.pdf

Directions:

1. Go to www.skirt.com

2. Click Submissions Now Open Button at the top of the page.

3. Make sure to include your first & last name, date of birth, mailing address and phone number.

Submissions received after the deadline or with missing information will not be considered. Finalists will be contacted directly by skirt! magazine and announced in the April 2017 issue.

A BIG thank you to our sponsors!