Happy new year!

Dear readers,

It’s that time of the year when we reflect and celebrate what we’ve accomplished in the past months and look forward to what’s ahead. This year brings a major milestone for Skirt as we celebrate our 25th anniversary in June, so the reflecting and planning is going into overdrive!

First, I want to take a moment to celebrate what Skirt has accomplished in the past year. Last January, we pledged to be stronger in 2018, and we think we’ve flexed our muscles. In the past six months alone, Skirt has once again become locally owned and operated under Holy City Publishing with publisher Tom Giovanniello at the helm. We’ve made some bold design changes intended to make Skirt a better reading experience, attract a wider audience and help better feature our advertisers. And we’ve gotten more involved in the community, supporting such organizations as Postpartum Support Charleston, Susan G. Komen South Carolina, the American Heart Association Charleston, the Center for Women, and College of Charleston’s Women’s and Gender Studies program.

We’re also so inspired as we look at some of the strong, smart and talented women who have shared their stories with us in the past year including: barista Trista Kutcher, author Mary Alice Monroe, Liz Ramirez of Earth Heart Growers, Liza Irvin of Scentervention, mixologist Megan Deschaine, Growing up Gullah tour guide Sarah Burnell, Ranky Tanky singer Quiana Parler, Blackbaud CMO Catherine LaCour, Emanuel AME survivor Polly Sheppard, clinic founder Dr. Reshma Khan and many others.

We’re excited about our plans for 2019. We’re aiming to host more Skirt Night events. Later this month, we’ll be kicking butt at 9 Round kickboxing studio on Jan. 24. In February, we’re introducing a monthly book column with Charleston’s Bookish Blonde Lorna Hollifield and launching a book club in partnership with Buxton Books. Look for more information about upcoming events on Facebook, Instagram and in our newsletter. We’re also proud to sponsor the Women Rising! gathering and Wine, Women & Shoes, a fundraiser for Florence Crittenton Programs. You’ll find features about both groups in the January issue. And, of course, we’ll throw a big party in June to celebrate 25 years of Skirt.

As a special gift, some of you will find a copy of the She’s My Hero calendar presented by mellBella Photography in your January issue. The calendar features 12 local women photographed embodying the spirit of their heroes. We featured some outtakes from the photography sessions in our October issue when the calendar launched. We hope you’ll be inspired each month to be brave in the face of any challenges you face and find your own way to help build up other women.

As always, Skirt will continue to celebrate spirited, independent, outspoken, passionate, strong, smart, talented women and to help amplify women’s voices. You can help us recognize Skirt women this year by telling us about them on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and using #skirtcelebrateswomen.

Happy new year!

Shelley Hill Young