Motherhood Gets a Microphone

Listen to Your Mother takes the stage at Circular Congregational Church April 29, sharing honest stories and benefiting Charleston Area Justice Ministry

Are you a mother? Do you have a mother? Do you know a mother? If so, Listen to Your Mother is for you.

The live-reading stage show brings local authors to Circular Congregational Church on April 29 for two shows. Each story is the honest portrayal of motherhood in all its forms—the beauty, the beast, and the barely rested. Charleston is one of 31 cities across North America to host the show, and this year hundreds of stories will be shared under the Listen to Your Mother megaphone.

Begun in 2010 in Madison Wisconsin, Listen to Your Mother is the passion project of blogger and writer Ann Imig. That single show sparked a movement with shows in cities coast to coast, in the US and Canada too.

“We are excited to be able to offer these stories to the community. They unite us as family above everything else,” says show Producer Becca Finley. “Our cast this year shares amazingly honest stories from birth to death.”

As in years past, Charleston’s show promises to take you on a journey you will not soon forget with stories that describe motherhood’s loss, love, honor, perseverance, and strength. It’s a breathtaking, laugh-out-loud, and tear-jerking experiences, sometimes all at the same time.

Another aspect of Imig’s Listen to Your Mother franchise is the emphasis on community support and charity involvement. This year’s show will donate 10-percent of ticket proceeds to Charleston Area Justice Ministry—a network of faith-based congregations coming together to empower marginalized people in our community through research, education, and publically addressing the root causes of and solutions to poverty and injustice in our communities.

“Through these stories, we can become more empathetic and sympathetic to the human condition. And that lets us all grow together,” says Finley.

Listen to Your Mother: Charleston will be Saturday April 29 with shows at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting Street downtown. Tickets are $18 in advance (https://www.tickettailor.com/all-tickets/27242/5e24/) or $20 (cash only) at the door.

Learn more at ListenToYourMotherShow.com/Charleston