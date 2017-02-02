OK, if you go to the source (TV’s “Parks and Recreation”), Galentine’s Day is February 13 and it is a day to celebrate your gal pals, but we think one day is too limiting, so we’re declaring it Galentine’s Season!

In the spirit of Galentine Season, here are some things you can do with your best friend to make Galentine special:

Eat and Drink

Lots of restaurants have Valentine’s specials for couples, but there’s no law that the couple has to be romantic to take advantage of these deals.

5Church

If you watched Top Chef, you know Jamie Lynch, the tattooed talent who helms 5Church. The restaurant is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu that can easily work for gal pals. A special menu is $70 a person and hand-selected wines are available by the bottle and half-bottle. 5Church will be open from 4-11 p.m. on Valentine’s Day and reservations are recommended.

http://5churchcharleston.com

High Cotton

High Cotton is featuring three courses for $75 a person. Reservations are required and they’re asking for a credit card to secure a reservation on this popular night out.

Highcottoncharleston.com

Cocktail Club

Maybe a big dinner is just too much. That’s fine. Every Tuesday starting at 5 p.m., the Cocktail Club features a “Craft Your Own Cocktail” option for $9. If you can’t wait for the 14th, there is a Valentine’s Day Cocktail class featuring cocktails for two at noon on February 11 and, when you want to feel justified that it’s just your girlfriend and you, the club is hosting a Jilted Lover Affair on February 15. Listen in as people compete to win a $250 prize for the best jilted lover tale.

thecocktailclubcharleston.com

Jeni’s

If too much food or booze isn’t your idea of fun, head on over to Jeni’s on King Street, where they’re serving what they call “a study in chocolate.” It’s scoops of Roxbury Road, Darkest Chocolate and Milkiest Chocolate crowned with a heart-shaped waffle. If you haven’t been to Jeni’s yet, get ready to stand in line for rich ice cream that goes way beyond the chocolate flavors advertised for Valentine’s Day. Flavors such as Reisling poached pear sorbet and roasted strawberry buttermilk make this place a popular stop.

https://jenis.com/scoop-shops/jenis-king-street/

Luxuriate

Friends that get pummeled and kneaded into purring relaxation together, stay together. If pampering is how you and your friends bond, several area spas have you covered.

The Spa at Belmond Charleston Place

Right on busy King Street, you and your friend can slip away into serenity upstairs at Charleston Place. The spa at Charleston Place is offering a complimentary glass of champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries with services from February 11-14, as well as 10% off 12-16.

http://www.belmond.com/charleston-place/spa_charleston_place

Woodhouse Day Spa

This luxurious spa in Mt Pleasant has a Galentine’s Special. On February 6 and 7, bring a friend and get a $50 credit at checkout for each service of $100 or more. Not only does the spa offer the standard pampering services, but it has a whole line of services designed to help you sleep better, and who doesn’t need that?

https://charleston.woodhousespas.com

Get Crafty

Nothing says friendship like creating something together. If you and your friend are the crafty types, there are Galentine events for you too.

Candlefish

Sometimes if you want a candlelit evening, you have to create your own. Candles, that is. Candlefish is offering a special Valentine’s class on Feb 14. You’ll get to make two scented candles and enjoy free wine or champagne while you do it. Candlefish provides all supplies, including aprons. The class is $65.

https://www.candlefish.com/collections/charleston-workshops/products/valentines-byob-scented-candle-making-class

South Carolina Aquarium Painting Class

Do you feel like your best friend is inside your head? Find out just how closely the two of you align as you each work on one half of a single piece of art featuring a scene with Spanish moss. Wine is provided. The workshop is Feb. 9 and it costs $65 a couple.

Call (843) 579-8518 to purchase tickets.

Get Shopping

Somehow shopping is better when you have a friend along to tell you that yes, you can rock that dress.

Dandy Boutique

Stop by the adorable Dandy Boutique from 5 – 7 pm on February 9 for a Valentine’s Day pop-up with Versus Apparel. There will be sweets and treats as you peruse the racks of vintage-inspired apparel and accessories.

https://www.facebook.com/dandyboutique/

Get Active

Sure, your bestie says “No sweat” when you ask her to do something, but sometimes sweat is just plain fun.

Yoga at Cannon Green

If your best friend brings you peace of mind, you can share the sensation on Feb. 15 when Cannon Green and Lululemon team up to offer a free yoga class from 5:30-6:30pm with Ashley Bell Yoga. The class is in the space’s courtyard, but don’t worry about the cold. The practice will include poses that generate heat and open your heart, and, if that fails, the class will be brought inside. After class, enjoy a specialty cocktail created by mixologist Olin Cramer. Bring your own yoga mat and a valid ID.

Reserve your spot at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/yoga-with-ashley-bell-tickets-31461989658

Wild Blue Ropes

Would you climb to any heights for your friend? Wild Blue Ropes is taking you literally. The adventure park’s Valentine’s Day Date Night Climb will take you and your friend over suspended obstacles and then you can enjoy a bonfire and a BYOB picnic dinner around a bonfire. Tickets are $50 a couple.

Reservations are encouraged at http://wildblueropes.com/valentines-gifts-date-night-climb-wild-blue-ropes/

Magnolia Plantation & Gardens

If you like your activity a bit more sedate, you may enjoy strolling the beautiful grounds of Magnolia Plantation & Gardens. It’s winter, but the camellias are in bloom. On Feb. 11-12, from 11 am – 3 pm, you can get a passport that entitles you to sample chocolates from around the world. The event is included in your admission those days.

http://www.magnoliaplantation.com/whatsnew.html

Cupid Undie Run

Looking for somewhere to show off that Valentine’s lingerie and not get arrested? How about the Cupid Undie Run on Feb. 11? The run benefits the Children’s Tumor Foundation. You don’t have to wear your underwear, but the run is only a mile and undergarments are encouraged. The run starts and ends at Loggerhead’s Beach Grill on Folly Beach.

http://cupidsundierun.org/city/charleston/

Get Political

You know that “girl power” is really “women power” and you and your friends are ready to roar.

Hidden Figures, Terrace Theatre

One of the most female-empowering movies of the year is “Hidden Figures.” It’s nominated for an Oscar and, if you haven’t seen it yet, make the trip to Terrace Theatre and get ready to cheer at the end. The tiny theater sells wine and chocolate too, so your Valentine’s meal can be popcorn and chocolate with wine and no one will judge.

http://www.terracetheater.com

Postcards and an Evening In

No matter which side of the political aisle you sitting on, women are under-represented. You’re your girlfriends, grab some wine, and start printing out postcards to send to your elected officials so that women’s voices are heard. Find your elected representatives and some important issues here:

http://lwvcharleston.org