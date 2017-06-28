Food Shaped Accessories: A Summertime Necessity

Food shaped everything has been my obsession lately. I don’t know if it’s because I tend to see it all over the place with the huge donut floats or the lemon shaped purses, but either way it’s just fun and it brings out the perfect summer feeling of nostalgia. Like running after the ice cream truck or shooting off sparklers for the fourth, it just means summer has arrived! Not to mention if it’s part of your outfit it tends to add a fun, whimsical flair! (cue the camera purse) So when we decided to set up a fun pool party the beverage boats were a must! Pool side parties can tend to get a little messy, but the beverage boats are probably the most useful thing I have come across. Of course adding some watermelon plates and flamingo lights can only add to the festive look! Another thing I have seen lately is using the colorful towels as table clothes (Thanks Charleston Weekender for that idea) not only does it look adorable, but that is literally what towels do, absorb. Perfect for any spillage that might happen and of course adding paper straws never hurt anyone!

Now you know it wouldn’t be my kind of pool party if we didn’t throw a little retro style into the mix and this little number below has fruit on it, so it matches our pool side decor perfectly. Of course the ruffles take it to another level of cuteness. Finding that summer feeling is what it’s all about and just remember you can never have to many food shaped accessories or prints for that matter! I hope you find a little pool side inspiration in our party and I hope everyone enjoys the summer holidays and festivities with the people that make you happiest.

Photography: Clifford Pate | Clothing, Accessories: Dandy Boutique| Model: Emily Lewis