Experiencing the world through the eyes of another

My fifth grade son recently went on a school trip to Washington, DC. I kept the itinerary on the refrigerator, and every once in a while I’d check the clock and then the schedule, and I’d imagine what he was experiencing at the time.

“How was the musical?” I asked during one of our quick nightly phone calls. He was on the tour bus, traveling back to the hotel after seeing Ragtime. He said it made him cry.

“You sound like you’re still crying,” I said.

“Yeah, I’m still recovering.”

He told me it was about people trying to make a life in America. After we hung up, I understood that something important had happened to my son inside that theater. His perspective had grown, expanded in some way. What a powerful thing.

That’s what happens when we travel outside our own worlds and experience another.

Meanwhile, my younger son is participating in a Flat Stanley project at school. He and his second grade classmates each designed their very own Stanley. The Stanleys were mailed to friends and family members across the country and across the globe.

My son is a big fan of YouTube personality/vlogger Roman Atwood, and so my son’s Stan represented Atwood’s “Smile More” brand when he traveled to visit our friend in Scotland.

The second grade Stanleys are now saying goodbye to their hosts and traveling back to the elementary school. When they return, the students will spend some time each day learning about each one: where that particular Stanley went, what he did, and what he saw.

This reminds me that we don’t necessarily have to spend a lot of money, or go anywhere, to see the world through someone else’s eyes, or walk the path others have walked. We can experience it through conversations, through letters, through art.

All it really takes is a sense of curiosity and a willingness to listen, to see.