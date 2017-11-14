Eat Your Energy!

With the holidays right around the corner, it can be tough to find that last burst of energy within our work day as our minds are probably already set on how we’re going to mentally deal with our outlaws or how you’re going to feed your newly gluten-free, vegan, and lactose intolerant fit grandma.

Thankfully, there are painless ways to combat this mental block and there is no better way to find your fuel than with FOOD! As women, we know that work never ends at 5 p.m. but there are various power foods that can help provide us with lasting energy so that we don’t completely lose our minds during these stressful but fun-filled times.

When we have a list a million miles long, it can be tough to eat healthy and half the time our car becomes our dining room table. With a little preparation and the right attitude, there are easy ways to fuel our bodies for the work week ahead! Starting the day with a smoothie full of greens and protein will help kick our metabolisms into gear. (stuffing and cookies are around the corner, so it’s time to get those metabolisms ready, ladies!) If you’re a coffee addict, consider cutting back and beginning your day with a simple but tasty smoothie. Here’s our favorite recipe for a day’s worth of positive energy! (Ok, maybe you need a midday nap, but still, try it out!) Throw it all in a blender and once you’re done, then you can stop for your caffeine IV drip!

1 banana

½ cup of unsweetened almond milk

3 pinches of cinnamon (or however much you’d like)

Get creative!

1 cup eggnog

1 cup yogurt (vanilla works best)

Dash of nutmeg

Add Bailey’s if you are feeling frisky!

2 spoonfuls of chia seed

2 spoonfuls of flax seed

1 handful of spinach or kale

Lastly, combining these healthy eating habits into your life will contribute to your overall attitude even outside of the workplace. The holidays are a time to enjoy family and friends and to be thankful for all of your blessings, including the ability to change your habits! Not to mention, the new year is approaching and getting a head start will provide you with the energy to power through and start 2018 as the best possible YOU!

Eat Your Energy,

Your Friends @ OIAM