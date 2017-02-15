The Southeastern Wildlife Expo, starts this weekend and is the unofficial kickoff to Charleston’s event season each year! SEWE is celebrating 35 years of supporting wildlife & nature, as well as embracing art & the sporting life. Over the 3 day event, there is literally something for people of all ages. With so many things to do, I’ll give you a local’s perspective on getting the most out of the weekend.

Some of the most exciting events are the DockDogs competitions at Brittlebank Park, right on the Ashley River. All breeds of dogs compete in water jumping competitions, plus there are retriever demos, kid’s activities and all sorts of outdoor vendors to peruse. Did I mention this is a pet friendly venue?

If you’re on a budget (or a Cofc student) check out what Marion Square has to offer. The park is full of vendor tents, chef demos, and even birds of prey shows every few hours right in the heart of Charleston! This was my favorite place to explore when I was in college because it’s free of charge.

Head over to Charleston Place if you’re into art, where over 100 artists will have their artwork on display. The Duet & Quartet and Auction is a great event to take your someone special and enjoy a glass of wine…especially if there’s a lil rain shower on Saturday afternoon.

If Jeff Corwin’s presentations or the Audobon film get you to the Gaillard Center, then the local and national artisans will keep you there longer. Spend time learning about wildlife, then pick up some unique pieces and gifts to take home.

Note: Some venues require tickets to get in, but you can buy them onsite and they’ll get you into all the exhibits during the day!

After living in Charleston for 11 years, I have attended SEWE every year, but 2015 was my favorite year. We got engaged during SEWE weekend and headed to Marion Square afterwards to celebrate! Now the weekend has an extra special place in my heart 🙂

I’m excited to show my mom why we love this weekend during her first SEWE experience this year! What are your favorite events or places to wander during SEWE?