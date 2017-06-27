Between Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekend our home is always decorated in red, white and blue. I’ve made an assortment of American crafts over the years, but we all know I love putting a coastal twist on things when I can, so I decided to paint an American flag on a canvas with a starfish.

Another plus, it’s a kid friendly craft if you need a rainy day activity!

DIY Starfish American Flag

What you’ll need:

12” x 18” canvas

Painter’s tape

Blue & red acrylic paint

Paintbrush

Starfish

Liquid cement

Grab your canvas and painter’s tape and start making the stripes of the flag. The taped stripes will remain white and the other part will become the red stripes. Then add a vertical piece of tape to form the blue stars area.

Once the tape is securely on the canvas, paint the red stripes. I used three coats of red paint (drying between coats) before I was happy with the color.

Next, I removed the middle painter’s tape stripe of the area I was about to paint blue, and started painting the blue square. This took about 4 coats before it was the shade of blue I wanted.

Finally, remove the painter’s tape, and glue the starfish on the blue painted area to represent all the stars. Just like that, you’re done! Every summer I pull this out and put it around the house!

