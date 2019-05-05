Dear Mom, You are Enough!

Dear readers,

When I tell fellow moms how old my children are (5 and 3), they give me a look of empathy (or is it pity?) and tell me that I’m in the thick of it.” I’m never sure how this comment is supposed to make me feel – relieved that at some point I won’t be in the thick of it, or comforted that it’s OK that I sometimes feel like I’m falling short on the parenting front because I’m in the thick of it.

What I’ve learned so far as a working parent is that it’s not easy and it rarely looks as perfect as it might seem on Instagram, and that’s OK. You have to do the right thing for you and your family, and that might not look like the right thing for your friends or your sister or the way your mother raised you. The most important thing is that your children are surrounded by people who love them and that you are making the time to take care of yourself every now and then. And the best thing we can do for other moms is to support them, too – to tell them we’re all in the thick of it, to give them permission to not be perfect and to still feel worthy of the role of mom anyway.

So in our May issue, we lift up the mothers – we honor our own mothers and the mother figures in our lives and celebrate all the ups and downs on the journey of motherhood. We were honored to have many of you want to share with us your reflections on your relationships with your mothers. They are powerful stories of mothers’ unconditional love.

Hope you have a happy Mother’s Day!

