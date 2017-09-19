Cookie Essentials

I LOVE BAKING COOKIES!!! I think of the best things a person (who enjoys cooking or baking) can do for themselves is a have a stocked pantry and fridge with essential: GO TO ITEMS. You know the ones I’m talking about…the ones we all keep telling ourselves that we will stock up on and then-never remember to, until we come across a recipe that looks yummy but we get discouraged to try it because that means we have to go to the grocery store first. For me personally when I want to bake or cook something…my window of interest and attention span has a 2 hour time stamp (from beginning to end…thats all I want to spend on prepping, baking and cleaning up). I’ve learned from experience its best to keep the staples on the shelve so that when I feel inspired to make something-I can…right then!

One of my favorite comfort baked good items is: chocolate chip cookies. I love to bake these on rainy days, on sunny days, for friends birthdays, for my daughters class treat or sometimes just because I want the house to smell good! Having these base ingredients on hand creates endless opportunities for baking and cooking and will make your life easier for the days when you have a window of time to have fun, put on the cooking apron and make something delicious. I highly recommend this list of 10 must have items to keep on hand at all times. Good luck and happy baking!

unsalted butter eggs sugar brown sugar flour vanilla extract baking soda chocolate chips walnuts salt

CHOCOLATE CHIP & WALNUT COOKIES

INGREDIENTS:

What you will need for part 1:

* 1 cup unsalted room temp butter

* 1 cup packed brown sugar

* 1 cup white sugar

* 2 eggs

* 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

* 3 cups of flour

What you will need for part 2:

* 1 teaspoon baking soda

* 2 teaspoons hot water

* 1/2 teaspoon salt

* 2 1/4 cups of dark chocolate morsels (I prefer: TOLLHOUSE)

* 1 1/4 crushed walnuts

WHAT TO DO:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees f

Part 1:

Cream the butter and both sugars well in the mixer. Add eggs, one at a time. Stir in vanilla extract.

Part 2:

In a separate bowl, dissolve the baking soda into the hot water and add to mixture. Add salt to batter

Combine:

Add flour, one cup at a time to the batter and mix well. Hand stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.

*Line cookie sheet with parchment paper.

* Drop batter onto cookie sheet by the spoonful.

* Bake for 12 min and check every minute after (cookie edges and cookie bottom will only be a slight golden brown but don’t bake too long because the softness of the center will be lost).