Candy’s Campfire Skillet Scramble

Our daily lives are…so busy! WE ARE ALL: OVER-SCHEDULED. OVERBOOKED. OVERCOMMITTED. NON-STOP BUSY, BUSY, BUSY! It’s important to be aware that we are responsible for ‘pumping the brakes’ and take breaks, slow things down and ‘stop to smell the roses.’ If we don’t make time in our busy schedules to unplug from technology, mass media and overbooked schedules…our personal energy supply and ability to maintain a healthy life balance gets thrown off kilter and once we feel drained or burned out we are not helpful to ourselves, others, our jobs or our families. Balance is important and maintaining it…takes constant awareness and work.

One of my favorite ways to unplug is to pack up the car with essential outdoor supplies and hit the mountains for a weekend camping trip. Nothing helps me to relax like the lack of cell phone service and only having the items we can carry on and in our packs and on our backs with us. I recently picked up a Smithey Ironware cast iron skillet for a food blog series I’m working on and I wanted to really put it to use and see what she could do! So I packed the newly seasoned skillet and loaded up our food bag with some goodies to make a Sunday morning skillet scramble over the camp fire.

There is something special about not watching the clock and allowing it to dictate your day, having no agenda and just chopping and cooking over the fire while listening to the chirping of birds overhead…soaking in that crisp outdoor mountain air…it does a body, mind and heart well. I spent an hour and half making breakfast and enjoyed every minute of unplugging and soaking in time with my family, nature and getting back to the basics. The kids ran around our camp site, my boyfriend broke down our tents and packed up equipment and I delighted in the simple pleasure of: cooking. It was one of my favorite moments of the entire year so far! We all got to enjoy being outside in our own way and it was a lovely morning.

However you enjoy unplugging-I hope you can make some time to breathe in the beauty of letting go of the daily stress load and enjoying the simple pleasures and happiness in life! Here’s my skillet scramble recipe I made for my family, hope you enjoy it as much as we did! And if you’re interested in purchasing on of these awesome skillets go to: http://smitheyironware.com

Candy’s Campsite Skillet Scramble

need:

cast iron skillet (9 or 10 inch) small side skillet for cooking eggs aluminum foil red skin potatoes diced in bite size pieces (enough to fill the skillet) 4-6 strips bacon olive oil salt & pepper to taste hot sauce 1/2 medium onion handful of cheddar cheese shredded avocado (sliced) 1 diced up scallion 3 green scallions diced medium fine 1 tortilla per person 2 eggs per person 3 gloves of garlic finely diced 2 poblano peppers 1 large dollop of cream cheese 2 medium tomatos (reserve 1/4 of tomatoes until the end to top scramble)

directions: