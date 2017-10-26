Candy’s Campfire Skillet Scramble
Our daily lives are…so busy! WE ARE ALL: OVER-SCHEDULED. OVERBOOKED. OVERCOMMITTED. NON-STOP BUSY, BUSY, BUSY! It’s important to be aware that we are responsible for ‘pumping the brakes’ and take breaks, slow things down and ‘stop to smell the roses.’ If we don’t make time in our busy schedules to unplug from technology, mass media and overbooked schedules…our personal energy supply and ability to maintain a healthy life balance gets thrown off kilter and once we feel drained or burned out we are not helpful to ourselves, others, our jobs or our families. Balance is important and maintaining it…takes constant awareness and work.
One of my favorite ways to unplug is to pack up the car with essential outdoor supplies and hit the mountains for a weekend camping trip. Nothing helps me to relax like the lack of cell phone service and only having the items we can carry on and in our packs and on our backs with us. I recently picked up a Smithey Ironware cast iron skillet for a food blog series I’m working on and I wanted to really put it to use and see what she could do! So I packed the newly seasoned skillet and loaded up our food bag with some goodies to make a Sunday morning skillet scramble over the camp fire.
There is something special about not watching the clock and allowing it to dictate your day, having no agenda and just chopping and cooking over the fire while listening to the chirping of birds overhead…soaking in that crisp outdoor mountain air…it does a body, mind and heart well. I spent an hour and half making breakfast and enjoyed every minute of unplugging and soaking in time with my family, nature and getting back to the basics. The kids ran around our camp site, my boyfriend broke down our tents and packed up equipment and I delighted in the simple pleasure of: cooking. It was one of my favorite moments of the entire year so far! We all got to enjoy being outside in our own way and it was a lovely morning.
However you enjoy unplugging-I hope you can make some time to breathe in the beauty of letting go of the daily stress load and enjoying the simple pleasures and happiness in life! Here’s my skillet scramble recipe I made for my family, hope you enjoy it as much as we did! And if you’re interested in purchasing on of these awesome skillets go to: http://smitheyironware.com
Candy’s Campsite Skillet Scramble
need:
- cast iron skillet (9 or 10 inch)
- small side skillet for cooking eggs
- aluminum foil
- red skin potatoes diced in bite size pieces (enough to fill the skillet)
- 4-6 strips bacon
- olive oil
- salt & pepper to taste
- hot sauce
- 1/2 medium onion
- handful of cheddar cheese shredded
- avocado (sliced)
- 1 diced up scallion
- 3 green scallions diced medium fine
- 1 tortilla per person
- 2 eggs per person
- 3 gloves of garlic finely diced
- 2 poblano peppers
- 1 large dollop of cream cheese
- 2 medium tomatos (reserve 1/4 of tomatoes until the end to top scramble)
directions:
- First make fire really hot or put stove top heat to medium/high.
- Skillet fry the bacon in the cast iron. When finished set bacon to dry on paper towel to side allow the excess grease to drain. Pour 1/2 of bacon grease out of skillet to be disposed of, use remaining grease to cook potato scramble in. Once bacon has cooled, diced in bite size pieces.
- Brown potatoes in skillet (add some olive oil if pan needs it). Add onions and garlic to potatoes once they look golden. Once onions are browned, add tomatoes and continue to cook. Add salt and pepper as needed.
- Rub olive oil on whole peppers and salt and pepper lightly and place in foil to go on fire. If using stove top-crisp in other skillet with olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Once done set aside until everything else is done.
- Heat oil in skillet for eggs and scramble to you liking.
- Once potato skillet is golden and looks cooked, sprinkle cheese on top and allow to melt (if cooking on fire, take off of fire and allow cheese to melt while cooling). Once cheese is melted, sprinkle with favorite hot sauce.
- If using fire, place tortillas on fire rack to lightly blacken, (if using oven…back in oven at 350 for 2 minutes to crisp). Quarter each tortilla.
- Scrap all potato mash to 1/2 of skillet and sprinkle with bacon, place slices of avocado on top, sprinkle with remaining tomatoes, top with green scallions, finish with dollop of cream cheese. Put scrambled eggs in skillet, place uncut peppers in skillet-allow everyone to cut off how much they want, place tortilla quarters in skillet and serve!