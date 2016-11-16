There is no shortage of delicious food-centric events happening in Charleston. Each week, something better than the week before pops up, tempting us with it’s local fare and award-winning cuisine.

Tucked away between John and Hutson Streets downtown sits Hutson’s Alley – a brick paved, historical stretch complete with the best bars and restaurants Charleston has to offer. And each fall they open the alley to those restaurants to host an event like no other…the Taste of Hutson’s Alley.

Each of the Alley restaurants – which include Rue de Jean, Coast Bar and Grill, Michael’s on the Alley, Victor Social Club, Vincent Chiccos and Virginia’s on King – brings their best mix of food, cocktails and spirits to an elegant evening under the café lights.

As you meandered up the path under the sparkling glow of the lights and vintage lanterns, you were greeted first with a champagne bar. A greeting I can always endorse is one filled with Champagne. Winding up the path, you started your evening with a delicious bite of a beet-cured salmon gravlax crostini with citrus dill goat cheese, finished with olive oil and capers. By far a favorite of mine from the evening. Because really, they had me at gravlax.

Wandering further up the alley took me straight to Coast’s Raw Bar and Oyster Station where you could dress local and regional oysters any way you pleased. I take mine with a dash of hot sauce and some lemon to finish them off. Yes please!

Continuing the night, I popped into Victor Social Club to sample their delicious custom cocktail – the Cinnamon Apple Sangria – which we all decided to make on Christmas morning this year. Don’t Judge me…the Holidays are hard. Coupled with the petite mojo shrimp served with pineapple guacamole, it was a perfect way to really settle into the evening.

I rounded out the night listening to the live music and sampling the rest of the fare – a slow roasted lamb from Michael’s – with a delicious parsnip purée and haricot vert medley, along with the Butternut Squash Fettuccine from Vincent Chicco’s served with oyster mushrooms and smoked pecans in a sage cream. My final taste was probably my favorite of the evening – the BBQ pork belly from Virginia on King with golden raisins, toasted pecans, and an endive slaw. Deeeelllicioussss!

After all that deliciousness, I was ready to go and full to the gills. Even so, I couldn’t miss washing it all down with a beer from the incredible Freehouse Brewery. What a way to finish my evening under the stars.

Until next year (or perhaps next week when I come dow to the alley for some roasted lamb)…Cheers!