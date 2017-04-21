8Tips for Getting a Start on Spring Goals

Spring is the perfect time to get a jump start on goals for the summer. No matter how 2017 got started for you, there is still time to recharge for your goals this spring and here are a few of my favorites ways to do just that.

1)Join a membership organization: These are great ways to engage with new people and a fun place to get ideas for the next big project that you are working on. Here are a few great options to join in the Charleston Area: Lowcountry Local First, Center for Women and Ellevate Network, Charleston Chapter.

2)Attend an Event: Springtime in the Charleston area is full of festivals, take this time to recharge and find a new activity and new people to spark the idea that you have been tinkering with in 2017. Not to mention taste some great food!

3)Volunteer for a Cause: If you are looking for inspiration through new people or new activities, volunteering is a great way to get your feet wet in a new skill set or a new industry, not mention a great way to give back to your community.

4) Host a Spa Day or Retreat with Your Business Network: Who said networking can’t be fun? A great way to take care of yourself while working on your goals is by hosting a spa day retreat with a few people in your network. You can bounce ideas off of each other and also get ideas to move the ball forward.

5)Invite People Into Your Home: You don’t have to leave your home to get inspired. You can get started on your goals by hosting a dinner party and inviting a few ladies that inspire you. Get a great meal and jumpstart your spring goals all in the confines of your home.

6)Take a Class: I always say, if you want to get a goal completed, spend a little money. A great investment for your money is a class. Stop by your local community college or search online for a class to take. No better way to learn something new than by taking a class.

7)Revamp Your Social Profile: We are always on social media but are rarely updating it the way we need to. Just simply adding that business name and title to your LinkedIn and Facebook profile will take you one step closer to accomplishing your goals and while you are at it, add calendar reminders every month to update those profiles!

8)Create an Online Inspiration: If you are like me and never get around to make a real vision board in my office, go ahead and create one online. Develop boards for your personal and professional goals this spring and summer. If you have goals that include others, feel free to include them in the process. You don’t have to do it alone!

You don’t have to do something huge to make a change this spring, just a little spark can go a long way to your goals for 2017!

Feature Image by SBM Portraits