8 Essentials for a Fall Dinner Party

The Lowcountry is beautiful all year round but it shows out in the Fall. After the sweltering heat of the summer there is nothing better than fall in the Lowcountry. With this perfect weather, that means more outdoor entertaining, especially a great fall dinner party. If you are planning a party this fall and want to add some Lowcountry flair, we have a few essentials for you to add to your party preparation list.

1)Bud Vases: These are essentials for an intimate dinner party, no need to go overboard with florals for an intimate dinner party and they are easy to prepare with a quick trip to the grocery story and your favorite vase or glass.

2) Lighting is essential to set the mood for a fall dinner party. Try mixing materials, colors, and heights for a unique look that will impress your guests and set the tone for your table.

3) Local Beer is an essential for casual Lowcountry entertaining. Try picking a few different flavors for your guests to try and place them in your favorite bucket or bowl.

4) Signature Cocktails Paired with Appetizers are sure to be a hit with your guests and are perfect for outdoor entertaining. Try making a mini version of your favorite Lowcountry meal such as a shrimp and grit bowl or a shrimp salad slider.

5)Place Settings are essential to a true Lowcountry dinner party. Pick a casual charger and bold drinkware to add classic Lowcountry style to your fall dinner party.

6) Be Bold with the Seating. Don’t be afraid to bring your dining chairs outside for a party for a unique dinner party look. If you prefer to keep your dining room indoors, you can always rent chairs and tables for your guests.

7) Table Linen Is a Must: A great table linen is always essential to a fall dinner party and blue is a great color to add Lowcountry coastal flair to your next gathering.

8)A Great View: Thankfully we live in the Lowcountry and great views are abound. Whether you do a beach front, marshland or backyard party, a great outdoor view is essential to a fall dinner party. Add some outdoor lighting or tiki torches for your guests to see everything as night falls.

Credits for Styled Images

Photography: Aneris Photography

Design, Decor and Styling: Yoj Events

Rentals: Eventworks

Floral: Fresh by Frampton’s

Catering: Good Food Catering

Iced Specialty Cocktail: Sunset Slush of the Lowcountry

Location: Cottages at Charleston Harbor