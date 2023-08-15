Forbes Recognizes Skirt CEO Pixie Paula Dezzutti

Our very own CEO, Pixie Paula Dezzutti, was recently selected by Forbes magazine to feature in its third annual “50 over 50” list, this year introduced as “The Age of Disruption: Meet the 50 over 50 2023”. Click here to see the article and amazing women. Over 10,000 female leaders and entrepreneurs were nominated this year for their impact, achievements, and successes, but only 50 were selected for each of the list’s four categories; and, this year’s list, according to Forbes, “might be the most powerful yet”.

A Charleston entrepreneur for over 15 years, Pixie Paula was featured in the list’s Lifestyle category, among successful powerhouses like Patti LaBelle, Judy Blume, Jamie Lee Curtis, and one of Pixie’s personal inspirations, Viola Davis. Forbes 50 over 50 is meant to inspire others by showcasing there is no age limit to success or innovation. Pixie Paula, along with the others will convene in New York City and Abu Dhabi for the Forbes annual 30/50 summit in March, 2024.

“I am so humbled to be recognized alongside such incredible and inspirational women,” said Pixie Paula upon discovering she was to be featured in the publication. “And it also feels like a great responsibility,” she added.

Pixie Paula is the CEO of award-winning Local Choice Spirits, highly accoladed Striped Pig Distillery, preeminent women’s empowerment magazine Skirt., and emerging global leader in technology driven wellness Sycamore BioPharma. She has been serving the Charleston community and more for over 15 years through her entrepreneurial initiatives, which she has tied to community give back programs, like the Sip & Share program she founded over a decade ago to help dollars from spirit sales for educational and community fundraisers go directly back into the community. She has also served as a mentor and volunteer to support community organizations and budding entrepreneurs, being a highly sought after speaker and coach.

It’s not just Forbes noticing Pixie Paula. In May of this year, Enterprising Women magazine selected her for the Enterprising Women of the Year award, recognizing the world’s top women entrepreneurs for their contributions to business and leadership. Last year, Pixie Paula spoke on International Women’s Day 2022 at the 6th Annual International Women’s Day Summit, hosted by the Women’s Chamber of Commerce, where she was honored with the International Woman of The Year Award. Among her other business accomplishments and contributions, Pixie Paula was recognized for recently making history when she was the first to launch alcohol onto the blockchain.

The multi award-winning entrepreneur spoke, alongside a panel of other powerhouses in the arena, on the latest in digital currencies, in a discussion that centered on the theme “Finance, Technology & Entrepreneurship.” On June 3rd, 2023, she launched her bestselling book “Alphabet Soup: The ABCs of NFTs & Other Blockchain Acronyms”, aiming to help others break down jargon and barriers to understanding and engaging in the Web3.0 movement, for which she was awarded directly by Amazon for #1 Bestseller and #1 New Release in 4 unique categories.

Help us in congratulating Pixie Paula on her amazing accomplishments.