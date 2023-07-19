You’ve heard it on the news. We’re experiencing one of the hottest summers on record. And honestly, do you really need the weatherman to tell you that it’s HOT? Sure, staying in the air conditioning works to bring some relief, but there are some other things you can do to make the heat more bearable. Here are some ideas on ways to beat the heat this summer.

The number one tip, naturally, is to stay hydrated. Drink lots of water and minimal caffeine or sugar. It helps to replace the moisture that you lose as you perspire. If you become dehydrated, your body temperature rises, so replacing fluids is essential to keeping cool. A big slice of watermelon will do the trick, too.

If you’ve got box fans running to circulate the air, place a shallow bowl of ice in front of a fan and enjoy the breeze. As the ice melts, then evaporates, it will cool you off. Your pets will usually appreciate this tip, too.

One of the easiest ways to cool off in the heat is to spritz yourself. Stash a spray bottle in the refrigerator, and when you are getting hot, give yourself a good misting.

Or do what you see your local landscaping guys do, take a wet towel and toss it in the freezer. Take it out and wrap it around your neck. You’ll get instant relief from the heat and as it melts and the water evaporates, it will continue to cool you.

Forget about working with a computer on your lap―it’s too darn hot. In fact, shut off the computer and step away if you can. A running computer just adds heat that you really don’t need.

When it’s hot is the best time to reach for a salad. They’re easier to digest than, say, a fatty hot dog on a bun, which leaves you feeling sluggish in the high heat. Instead, go for fruits and vegetables, which are watery and help keep you hydrated (and coolers. Plus, you don’t have to turn on your oven, which keeps your kitchen cooler.

Make sure you wear loose clothing, preferably in a material like cotton or bamboo or even some synthetic athletic wear that is designed to help you stay cool, wick away sweat, and prevent that sticky feeling. A great flowy dress is a great choice.

Another great tip that everyone in the South is aware of is flip-flops or bare feet. Shuck your heavy, closed-toe shoes. As the sweat on your feet evaporates, it cools the skin and the blood in your feet. Blood vessels then whisk that blood to other parts of the body. Just take a moment to give those little piggies a quick coat of polish and you’ll be cooling in style.

This tip may be counter-intuitive, but going to your favorite Mexican, Indian or even Jamaican restaurant and eating some spicy food can actually cool you down. Chili peppers contain capsaicin, a chemical compound that helps people to perspire more readily. When this sweat evaporates, you experience some cool relief.

