Calling all successful, savvy, sophisticated women! It’s time to get your SKIRT on! Join us for a fun, dynamic 2-day event in Charleston, SC.

The SKIRT Conference, in partnership with SKIRT Magazine, Encore EliteEvents and SBC Global Barter is an event you don’t want to miss.

It kicks off Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 pm – 10 pm with an intimate VIPCocktail Reception with music, entertainment and special guests at the Striped Pig Distillery. Come and mingle with vendors and speakers, enjoyCharleston’s favorite comedians Robin Phoenix Johnson and Laura Dixon, groove to the music, sample delicious cocktails and more.

The fun continues Saturday 9 am – 6 pm at the Skirt Conference presented at the DoubleTree by Hilton. You’ll connect with carefully curatedvendors with high quality products and services. You’ll be treated to powerful and inspiring speakers who share Real Stories and Real Advice. You’ll network with new friends, enjoy a delicious lunch, and browse through a swag bag of goodies.

Get your tickets here!