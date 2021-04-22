Like a Girl: Dare to Dream Exhibition & Book Launch
City Gallery at Waterfront Park announces the opening of international and local artist, Fer Caggiano’s LIKE A GIRL: DARE TO DREAM ART EXHIBIT, INSPIRING AND EMPOWERING THE FUTURE OF WOMANHOOD.
Open April 25, 2021 through May 2, 2021. Forty oil paintings of local, diverse, strong, inspiring women – including Skirt Magazines very own Pixie Paula Dezzutti.
Opportunities to meet the artist and watch her paint, Thursday through Sunday, noon to 5:00pm, private tours for up to 10 people, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Auction and fundraiser to follow exhibit, 100% of net proceeds to Girls On The Run Coastal Carolina, YWCA of Charleston and Women In Aviation, Palmetto Pride.
Timed tickets are required. There is no cost. Call 843-958-6484 or visit www.charleston-sc.gov/citygallery for more information and tickets. Please note due to the pandemic, hours may change. See their website for new information. For more information visit www.fercaggiano.com
Daniel Island News caught up with Skirts – Pixie Paula Dezzutti, to discuss her inclusion in renowned artist Fer Caggiano’s exhibition and subsequent book.
“I added Pixie because her vision aligns with mine,” Caggiano said. “The fact she invested in a feminist magazine is amazing! We work hard to empower girls and women in our community.”
You can order your very own artist signed copy of Like A Girl: Dare To Dream as a beautiful hard back Coffee Table Book by clicking here.