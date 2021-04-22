Like a Girl: Dare to Dream Exhibition & Book Launch

City Gallery at Waterfront Park announces the opening of international and local artist, Fer Caggiano’s LIKE A GIRL: DARE TO DREAM ART EXHIBIT, INSPIRING AND EMPOWERING THE FUTURE OF WOMANHOOD.

Open April 25, 2021 through May 2, 2021. Forty oil paintings of local, diverse, strong, inspiring women – including Skirt Magazines very own Pixie Paula Dezzutti.

Opportunities to meet the artist and watch her paint, Thursday through Sunday, noon to 5:00pm, private tours for up to 10 people, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Auction and fundraiser to follow exhibit, 100% of net proceeds to Girls On The Run Coastal Carolina, YWCA of Charleston and Women In Aviation, Palmetto Pride.

Timed tickets are required. There is no cost. Call 843-958-6484 or visit www.charleston-sc.gov/citygallery for more information and tickets. Please note due to the pandemic, hours may change. See their website for new information. For more information visit www.fercaggiano.com