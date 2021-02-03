Charleston Valentine’s Events

Love is in the air! Valentine’s day is coming up and no matter what you’re looking for, Charleston has got you covered. Here are some upcoming events for Valentine’s Day weekend.

All Weekend Long

Looking for a delicious meal delivered right to your door? Check out Table & Twine’s Valentine’s Dinner Packages here .

Looking for a five course dining experience ? Find more information and book your table at Wild Common here .

Looking to up your cocktail game ? Striped Pig Distillery is offering 20% off all bottle purchases with code VDAY at checkout, from Thursday to Saturday! Place your orders here .

Thursday, February 11th:

Looking to learn how to cook a lobster dinner without leaving your home? Bread + Butter is hosting a virtual cooking class! You can get more information on how to reserve your lobster kit here .

Looking for craft beer ? Bohemian Bull is hosting a Holy City Beer & Food Pairing with 5 courses of food and 6 beers.Tickets are available here .

Saturday, February 13th:

Looking for family fun ? The Workshop has you covered with a chance to visit before they close their doors in the Spring with their Cinderella and Rapunzel Lunch and Crafts event. More information is available here .

Looking for a unique experience ? Board and Brush has both a family friendly workshop at 10 a.m. and a date night workshop at 6 p.m. Book your workshop here .

Sunday, February 14th:

Looking for live music ? Dockery’s on Daniel Island is hosting Chantale Gagne & Jeremy Wolf for Valentine’s Day Jazz. Purchase your tickets here .



We hope this is enough to keep you busy and entertained with your Valentine all weekend! You may also be interested in options for heated outdoor dining. Let us know how you’re celebrating @skirtcharleston.

