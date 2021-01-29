Skirt Magazine
Now Reading
Charleston Restaurants – Outdoor Dining with a Touch of Warmth
Skirt Magazine
Skirt Magazine

Charleston Restaurants – Outdoor Dining with a Touch of Warmth

by
Sean Pavone - Getty Images Pro

A drop in temperatures doesn’t mean you have to choose between outdoor dining and keeping warm. We’ve scouted the Charleston area for restaurants where you can eat al fresco without Jack Frost nipping at your toes. Check out the list below of great dining options with heated patios.* Be sure to check with the restaurants directly to confirm availability.

 

Downtown:

82 Queen | @82QueenChas

Baker & Brewer | @BakerAndBrewer

Basic Kitchen | @Basic_Kitchen

Bay Street Biergarten | @BayStreetBiergarten

Bistro a Vin | @BistroaVinChs

Edmunds Oast | @BistronomyByNico

El Pincho Taco | @Circa1886

Fleet Landing | @FleetLanding

Frannie & the Fox | @FrannieandtheFox

Le Farfalle | @LeFarfalleCHS

Halls Chophouse | @HallsChophouse

Husk | @HuskRestaurant

Lewis Barbecue | @LewisBarbecue

Melfi’s | @MelfisCharleston

Charleston Muse | @CharlestonMuse

Peninsula Grill| @PeninsulaGrill

Pink Cactus CHS | @PinkCactus.CHS

Stella’s | @Stellas

Tempest | @TempestCharleston

The Jetty | @Thejetty_CHS

Wild Common | @WildCommonCHS

Xiao Bao Biscuit | @XiaoBaoBiscuit

 

James Island/Folly Beach:

Crust – Wood Fired Pizza | @CrustPizzaCharleston

Fat Hen | @FatHenSC

Grumpy Goat Seafood Cantina | @grumpygoatcantina

Kwei Fei | @KweiFei

Loggerhead’s | @LoggerheadsBeachGrill

 

Mount Pleasant:

Butcher & The Boar | @ButcherandBoarCHS

Kid Cashew | @KidCashewCHS

Crave | @CraveMTP

Nico’s | @NicoShemCreek

Red Drum | @TheRedDrum

Savi Cucina | @SaviCucina

Tavern & Table | @TavernandTable

Ville Sainte Bistro | @Real_French_Bistro

 

North Charleston:

Commonhouse Aleworks | @CommonhouseAleworks

Dashi | @DashiCHS

DIG In The Park | @DIGInThePark

Jackrabbit Filly | @JackRabbitFilly

 

Summerville:

Bad Daddy’s Burgers | @BadDaddysBurger

Low Country Fish Camp | @LCFishCamp

 

*list current at time of posting, please check with the restaurant to confirm availability before making the trip.

 

Are there updates we should make to this list? Contact us.
Tags
Skirt Magazine

© 2021 skirt.com. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top