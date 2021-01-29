Charleston Restaurants – Outdoor Dining with a Touch of Warmth
A drop in temperatures doesn’t mean you have to choose between outdoor dining and keeping warm. We’ve scouted the Charleston area for restaurants where you can eat al fresco without Jack Frost nipping at your toes. Check out the list below of great dining options with heated patios.* Be sure to check with the restaurants directly to confirm availability.
Downtown: Baker & Brewer | @BakerAndBrewer Basic Kitchen | @Basic_Kitchen Bay Street Biergarten | @BayStreetBiergarten Edmunds Oast | @BistronomyByNico Frannie & the Fox | @FrannieandtheFox Halls Chophouse | @HallsChophouse Lewis Barbecue | @LewisBarbecue Charleston Muse | @CharlestonMuse Peninsula Grill| @PeninsulaGrill Pink Cactus CHS | @PinkCactus.CHS
Baker & Brewer | @BakerAndBrewer
Basic Kitchen | @Basic_Kitchen
Bay Street Biergarten | @BayStreetBiergarten
Edmunds Oast | @BistronomyByNico
Frannie & the Fox | @FrannieandtheFox
Halls Chophouse | @HallsChophouse
Lewis Barbecue | @LewisBarbecue
Charleston Muse | @CharlestonMuse
Peninsula Grill| @PeninsulaGrill
Pink Cactus CHS | @PinkCactus.CHS
James Island/Folly Beach:
Mount Pleasant:
North Charleston:
Summerville:
*list current at time of posting, please check with the restaurant to confirm availability before making the trip.