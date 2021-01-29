Charleston Restaurants – Outdoor Dining with a Touch of Warmth

A drop in temperatures doesn’t mean you have to choose between outdoor dining and keeping warm. We’ve scouted the Charleston area for restaurants where you can eat al fresco without Jack Frost nipping at your toes. Check out the list below of great dining options with heated patios.* Be sure to check with the restaurants directly to confirm availability.

Downtown: 82 Queen | @82QueenChas Baker & Brewer | @BakerAndBrewer Basic Kitchen | @Basic_Kitchen Bay Street Biergarten | @BayStreetBiergarten Bistro a Vin | @BistroaVinChs Edmunds Oast | @BistronomyByNico El Pincho Taco | @Circa1886 Fleet Landing | @FleetLanding Frannie & the Fox | @FrannieandtheFox Le Farfalle | @LeFarfalleCHS Halls Chophouse | @HallsChophouse Husk | @HuskRestaurant Lewis Barbecue | @LewisBarbecue Melfi’s | @MelfisCharleston Charleston Muse | @CharlestonMuse Peninsula Grill| @PeninsulaGrill Pink Cactus CHS | @PinkCactus.CHS Stella’s | @Stellas Tempest | @TempestCharleston The Jetty | @Thejetty_CHS Wild Common | @WildCommonCHS Xiao Bao Biscuit | @XiaoBaoBiscuit

James Island/Folly Beach: Crust – Wood Fired Pizza | @CrustPizzaCharleston Fat Hen | @FatHenSC Grumpy Goat Seafood Cantina | @grumpygoatcantina Kwei Fei | @KweiFei Loggerhead’s | @LoggerheadsBeachGrill

Mount Pleasant: Butcher & The Boar | @ButcherandBoarCHS Kid Cashew | @KidCashewCHS Crave | @CraveMTP Nico’s | @NicoShemCreek Red Drum | @TheRedDrum Savi Cucina | @SaviCucina Tavern & Table | @TavernandTable Ville Sainte Bistro | @Real_French_Bistro

North Charleston: Commonhouse Aleworks | @CommonhouseAleworks Dashi | @DashiCHS DIG In The Park | @DIGInThePark Jackrabbit Filly | @JackRabbitFilly

Summerville: Bad Daddy’s Burgers | @BadDaddysBurger Low Country Fish Camp | @LCFishCamp

*list current at time of posting, please check with the restaurant to confirm availability before making the trip.