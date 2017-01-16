New beginnings freak some people out, change freaks some people out, but me…I love it! It’s an opportunity to try something new, and if it doesn’t work out, you go back to square one. But guess what? If it does work out, it could end up being the best thing that ever happened to you! Now I will say that since having my daughters my risk-taking nature has been subdued quite a bit, but before them it was game on!

A little background on me: I was born in Toronto, Canada and at the age of 9 moved to England; At the age of 12 moved to up-state New York, and then at the age of 16 moved to Charlotte, NC. And no, my Dad is not in the military, he’s just an amazing businessman (whom I’ve learned so much from!) that was sought after by international companies to help them build their businesses in certain areas. Since I moved around so much growing up, I never really had a place that I called home. I will say that the move from up-state New York to Charlotte was the HARDEST one that I had ever done. Maybe it’s because I was a 16 year old girl that was leaving her friends in 9th grade and moving to a new state which meant starting a new school in 10th grade….yeah it SUCKED! After I graduated from NC State, I had it in my head that I hated the south and that I belonged back in New York…so off to Rochester I went. To re-cap that’s 5 moves in 13 years (I think that math is right…ha ha). Oh and let me throw in there that the move to Rochester lasted 2 years…TOO MUCH SNOW! So back to the south I went…

I always get asked if I would change anything about how I grew up and my answer is always no. I can truly say, without a doubt in my mind, that I would not be where I am today if I changed any part of it. Now, what I don’t have that most people have is that best-friend that they’ve known since elementary school – that home that they grew-up in, or the memories of their home-town. What I do have though are memories from traveling in Europe when we lived there, stories of epic snowstorms, an ability to adapt to new and uncertain situations, and friends that I met along the way that taught me different lessons about myself and life.

Moving back to New York after college was probably the worst mistake I’ve made to date (my mom is mad about it still to this day), BUT if I hadn’t of done that then I wouldn’t have met my best friend – A best friend that is more than that, she is a sister to me and I don’t know what I would do without her; and if I hadn’t of moved back to Charlotte then I wouldn’t have stumbled across my now-husband at a party.

Fast forward through 5 years of dating to 2011, which is the year we got married. Y’all I started to get the itch….I wanted something different – we wanted something different. Newly married, no kids, nothing really tying us to Charlotte, so guess what we did…yup, we moved! We quit our jobs, sold our house and up and moved to Charleston, SC! It all happened so fast that we didn’t even have a place to live when we got here. We sat around in our apartment the first few weeks wondering if we had made a mistake – I couldn’t find a job, and we barely saw each other because he was working 60+ hours a week…pretty sure your first few months of marriage aren’t supposed to be that way! We didn’t give up though, we pushed through the challenges and created an amazing life down here, together.

Fast forward 5 more years to now (okay maybe 5 and a half…again, I’m not good at math) – we have two absolutely beautiful daughters, we have our dream-home (in the making, check back in a few years, ha ha!), we helped Patrick’s mom open a successful women’s boutique on King Street, and we have each other. Was it easy? Heck no! We have been faced with a lot of challenges and hard times for sure, but we didn’t give up.

You see, falling was never an option I wanted to take, I always wanted to fly. I’m going to teach my daughters that you have to take risks, and some of them will be downright scary, but you’ll learn and grow from them. You can’t coast by in the slow lane in life – sometimes you have to put the pedal down and just go for it (yes, I have gotten my fair share of speeding tickets!), but if you don’t take a risk you’ll live your life wondering “what if”?

So 2017 is a fresh beginning, it’s a new start! What risk are you going to take this year? I know, it’s scary, but you have to give yourself a chance to possibly fall before you can fly.