What do you do when your frozen product isn’t in high demand in the frigid winter months? Add Christmas trees, obviously.

King of Pops has a smart little holiday side hustle to keep them top of mind this winter. It’s called Tree Elves, a Christmas tree and popsicle delivery service, and it launches in Charleston on Black Friday.

Here’s how it works:

Place an order online and friendly elves will deliver your tree straight to your house (along with pops, of course) and then collect and compost it after the holidays. Zero work for you.

Individual trees 5 to 9 feet tall range from $55 to $105 each. Or you can opt for a complete kit that includes your tree, a King of Pops holiday pack, tree stand rental and a tree removal bag for $80 to $130 (depending on tree size).

If you really want go all out, you can purchase a Tree Elf Tree Trimming Bash.

For $210 – $385, the Tree Elves will host a festive tree trimming party for you and 50 to 100 guests. It includes your tree (ornaments and lights not provided), friendly elf entertainment and one hour of pop service from a signature King of Pops cart.

This is such a smart idea for a warm weather product that could easily be overlooked during the holidays.

Trees are sourced from Cheek Brothers Tree Farm in West Jefferson, NC. Charleston delivery runs Friday, November 25 through Sunday, December 18 and is available for anyone within a 20-mile radius of the King of Pops shop at 4845 Chateau Ave, North Charleston, SC.

As for the pops, they’re winter-ized too. Expect flavors like egg nog, ginger bread, apple cider and white chocolate peppermint.

See the Tree Elves FAQ for more.