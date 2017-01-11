As we locals are well aware, Charleston has become a mecca for the foodie. “Best Little Food City,” “Best City in North America,” “Best City in the World,” and the titles keep coming. We’ve come to acquire quite the reputation and visitors from around the globe flock to the city to experience Charleston for themselves.

So how do we locals best experience Charleston between the hustle and bustle of daily life? Well, lucky for us, the first weekend each March offers up the finest flavors of Charleston on a silver plate.

Annually, more than 20,000 guests + residents convene for Charleston Wine + Food. As a nonprofit organization that aims to support and advocate for the diverse foodways of the Lowcountry, Charleston Wine + Food produces programming that showcases, inspires, and supports the greater Charleston community.

Whether you are a regular Charleston Wine + Food attendee or looking to experience an event for the first time this year, the 2017 schedule has something for everyone. Here’s a taste of what your fun, flavor-filled ladies’ weekend can include:

With access to female powerhouses like Ruth Reichl, Ashley Christensen, Vivian Howard, Jessica Grossman + Kerry Diamond, Stories from her Kitchen will kick off your girl’s weekend on the right note.

On Saturday, March 4th indulge in a dinner prepared by Top Chef contestant Emily Hahn, after spending the day sipping, shopping and tasting your way through the Culinary Village, the heartbeat of the Charleston Wine + Food festival.

Lastly cap the weekend off with the chance to get phyzzical with bubbles, healthy bites + yoga. Work off those extra calories + bring some OM to your Sunday after a weekend of culinary adventure.

These events are just a taste that the Charleston Wine + Food weekend has to offer. Hop over to their website for the full festival schedule and start planning your ladies weekend!