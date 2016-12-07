With a variety of stores in one convenient location and a relaxed environment, Freshfields Village takes away the pressure of holiday shopping this season. Leisurely browse the boutiques with a peppermint mocha in hand, make a pit-stop for a glass of wine, or round out the day of shopping with a delicious meal at one of the Village restaurants. The Sip & Stroll on Thursday, December 15 is the perfect chance to enjoy special events and sales going on in the stores while completing (or starting) your holiday shopping.

With a number of local and regional boutiques, Freshfields Village will make shopping for the ladies on your list a breeze! And be sure to look your best at holiday parties with the latest styles from all your favorite brands. Shop gifts and items for your own closet at stores like Leggiadro, Carolina Girls, The Resort Shop, Scout & Molly’s, Aubergine Home Collection, Urban Nirvana, Peyton William Jewelry, Lilly Pulitzer, Las Olas, Tres Carmen, SeaCoast Sports and Outfitters and J.McLaughlin.

Never fear the hard-to-buy-for man this year! Whether sporty and outdoorsy or preppy and proper, you can check off all the guys on your list at Southern Tide, Kiawah Spirits, SeaCoast Sports and Outfitters, Urban Nirvana, vineyard vines and Tommy Bahama.

The fun doesn’t stop with the adults! Roberta Roller Rabbit, Wonder Works, Indigo Books, vineyards vines, and SeaCoast Sports and Outfitters have the kids covered. The stores will help you find the perfect item among this season’s hottest toys and brands.

Tabletop decor, Christmas ornaments, candles, wine and champagne make perfect hostess gifts. Or why not treat your hostess to a dinner out at La Tela Pizzeria or Hege’s after the craze of the holiday season is over.

Spend the holiday season in Lowcountry, High Style at Freshfields Village!