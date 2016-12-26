Wow, 2016 has been QUITE the year, hasn’t it?! If one of the things you are looking forward to in 2017 is getting a new job, your friends at OneinaMil are here to help! Worried that you’ve put off the search and the holiday season isn’t a good time to look? Rest assured, it is most definitely not too late to kick that job search into high gear and start the new year off right! In today’s constantly connected workforce, companies rarely shut down completely over the holidays. While employees may take some additional time off, decisions are still being made and products or services are still being delivered. We have some great tips for you to help you get focused and use this special time of year to your advantage!

Making a career change to start the year ranks high on many people’s list of New Year’s resolutions. What does that mean for you? A lot of turnover and a lot of opportunity! Recent employment trends also show that people are more likely to leave a company after a few years not necessarily because they are unhappy, but because they are restless- never is this more true than at the start of the year. Some attribute this to the ever increasing ranks of millennials entering the workforce and a FOMO (fear of missing out) mentality.

Regardless of the cause though, it only helps you as the January jobseeker! Maximize this special window of time with a clear plan of attack:

1. Don’t get cocky! A job search is a serious endeavor and takes serious focus. Just because there may be an army of hiring managers looking to fill their now vacant positions, you need to be smart and be prepared. Use any downtime you have over the holidays to update your resume and polish your LinkedIn profile.

2. The start of a the new year is a great time do some reflection on what you like and dislike about your current job and what you are looking for in your next one. Here at OneinaMil, we are all about culture and are passionate about matching great candidates with the company culture of their dreams. What kind of company culture are you looking for? Buttoned-up and conservative or more laid-back? Do you have the discipline to work from home or do you prefer the social stimulation of a vibrant office environment? Think about these things and do research to find companies that are driven by the same values you are.

3. If you treat searching for a job like a job, you will land that new position in no time. Wake up every day and make your job search a habit. Thoughtfully apply to positions and whenever possible, try to follow-up with a person. Wish the company’s recruiter a happy new year via a LinkedIn message or an email and use that as a way to follow-up on your application! Let your personality shine through and share what attracted you to their company in the first place.

4. Network, network, network! Reach out to old friends, past colleagues, alumni groups, LinkedIn contacts, etc. and try to schedule as many check-in calls and coffee dates as possible. The start of the new year is a fantastic time to do this and you have the built-in icebreaker of asking about what your contact did over the holidays! So many great jobs are never posted anywhere and the only way you’ll ever find out about is via word of mouth so got out there and start talking to people! When networking, don’t forget the unspoken rule, always ask what you can do to help the person you reach out, don’t ask for help without offering something in return.

5. Stay positive! The beginning of a new year is such a hopeful time, full of fresh goals and fresh ambition. Tie your new job resolution with other positive resolutions like exercising more and getting more sleep to help ensure you stay feeling good and energized.

Job seekers, don’t get lazy around the holidays, use this time to focus your search, target your bucket list companies, network, and use the holiday season to your advantage. Use this critical time to get a leg up on the lazy job seekers that slacked off over the holidays. Searching for a new job can be a grind at times but keep up your energy and enthusiasm and know you are working hard towards a goal which is going to make 2017 your best year yet!

Cheers to 2017,

Your Friends @ OIAM!