With each passing year I have less and less of an urge to shell out money for a pricey New Year’s Eve ticket that will force me to stand around in heels/listen to excessively loud music/fight the intoxicated masses all evening. Here are some of my top picks for NYE/New Year’s Day that involve a little bit more relaxed experiences, whether you are looking to get glammed up or keep it casual. One of these recommendations might even give you the chance to stay in your pajamas!

Get Festive at Five Church

Market Street is becoming cool again, and 5 Church is certainly one of the reasons why! With chef Jamie Lynch recently getting a little extra acclaim due to his feature as a Top Chef cheftestant, this is one Charleston restaurant that’s worth a visit. For the quality, this dinner pricing would actually be reasonable for a 3 course meal on a regular night there, and they’re also throwing in half a bottle of champagne to boot. They really had me at “balloon drop”, which is sure to be fabulous in this gorgeous space!

Cost: $70-$100 dinner/champagne, $30 open bar upgrade option (see flyer) // Attire: get away with attire for a nice dinner, or go all out in cocktail attire // Time: 5p-2a // Website // photo c/o Libby Williams Photography

Revel on a Rooftop

Revelry Brewing is one of my many favorite breweries, and you can go ahead and get the ball rolling (or dropping) at noon if you so desire. They have a fun new rooftop offering great atmosphere, and of course delicious beer. I also have a hunch they will have live music.

Cost: a la carte beer and food // Attire: cozy and casual // Time: noon-1a // Event Website

Bluegrass & Boating

The Bluestone Ramblers will be performing on board SpiritLine Cruises for a foot-tapping end to 2016. Depart from Patriot’s Point for a 2 ½ hour cruise and you’ll likely spot some fireworks, or get to enjoy gorgeous nighttime views of the bridge at the very least. I can’t think of a more southern NYE than playing cornhole on a boat while you listen to bluegrass!

Cost: $36 with adult beverages available for purchase // Attire: Your Choice // Time: 10pm-1am // Event Website

A Midcentury Midnight

Pull out your old Mad Men party costume and head to Charleston’s swankiest hotel, The Dewberry. Their Midcentury New Year’s Eve soiree will have an open bar, passed hors d’oueveres, late night bites, and a champagne countdown. Best of all, DJ Deirdre Zahl will be manning the turn tables. IMO, her appearance in itself is worth the ticket price, but add in a 1960’s theme and you have a night like nothing else happening in town. This sounds like a great opportunity to pull out your grandmother’s fur and keep it classy, Charleston.

Cost: $225 all inclusive // Attire: 1960’s cocktail party // Time: 9p-2a // Event Website // photo c/o Libby Williams Photography

2 Days of Warehouse Merriment

Your favorite late night spot is only doling out 99 tickets for their festive fete, so it will be a little more intimate than your typical Saturday night on Spring Street. The cost covers an open bar, passed snacks/fancy eats, and “festive props aplenty”. DJ Breeze @ Epic Charleston will have you dancing all night, and you know you will love the always delicious fare from Charleston’s other Top Chef cheftestant, Emily Hahn!

Cost: $99 all inclusive // Attire: “dress to impress” // Time: 8p-2a // Event Website

If you don’t get your fill of Warehouse for NYE, or if you are just craving that world famous brunch, come on back the next day for my favorite party of the whole year! The goodness that is Pajama Party Brunch starts at 11am Sunday, and DJ Rehab will be there with lounge beats (in case you need to lounge away that hangover).

Please leave a comment on which one is your favorite New Year’s Eve option, or let me know if you have heard of another fun event happening! I mean, is no one Apres Skiing this year?! Not that I could find. Oh well, we can all save our cozying up for Warehouse January 1, because I can’t think of a better way to start the year than by being in my pajamas all day!