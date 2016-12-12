Hello lovely Skirt readers I can’t believe it is my last post of the year! Where does the time go?! I have absolutely loved sharing my DIY tips and retro style with you. I hope I have given you a little inspiration along the way and I really appreciated the time I have gotten to spend contributing to Skirt Charleston’s blog! It has opened so many new and exciting doors for me! For my latest post there is no way I couldn’t share this amazing pin up style Christmas dress! I had to bring full on Retro Christmas to you in the best way possible, with pin-up Santa girls in Marion Square! I have always loved this style of vintage, but I have always been a little to scared to wear it. Of course, I need to practice what I preach. No better way to gain that confidence then to step out of that boring comfort zone. I have said that a lot this year and throughout my time as a Skirt blogger, but it is just as true today, as it was last January. This has been a year of peaks and valleys for sure or has my friend likes to say there is always an ebb and flow. One thing I have stayed true to is being open to new opportunities. Just saying yes to things I would normally say no to has opened so many doors! Meeting new people, being a part of fun photo shoots, and going to events this year has led to so many great experiences and relationships. I am not saying I am good to go for 2017. There are still many things I want to work on personally and professionally, but I am fortunate to have wonderful people around me that tell me it’s okay to breath, it’s okay not to get every damn thing perfect, and it’s okay to give yourself a break once in a while.



So from my computer screen to yours I hope you have a wonderful holiday and a very Happy New Year! Enjoy it with the people that matter most, eat a little more than usual, and try and say yes to at least one thing that you might not have in the past. Just a little practice for the new year! I can’t wait for 2017, but until then enjoy the rest of what 2016 has to offer and I will see you on the flip side!

Tons of love xoxo-Dandy

Libby Williams Photography | Clothing: Dandy Boutique | Make-up: Rebekah of Lure & Ravish