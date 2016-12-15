Each year my book club has an extra special holiday party in December and we do a gift swap, cookie exchange and have a grand meal! Its a fun event and we all look forward to it! We each bring a dozen cookies per person to pass along and everyone leaves takeing home about 10 dozen cookies to enjoy and share. One year 3 of us in the group made spice cookies….that was interesting. LOL. We don’t discuss ahead of time what we are each making and bringing…its always a surprise and we each try to be creative. This year I decided to try bars…it was a first for me. And though (there were several, near disasters with the actual assembly…they turned out fine, were delicious and it was a fun night of baking)!

Let me begin with saying I’m not the best baker in the world….but I enjoy it. I have learned the brutally hard lesson that if you don’t follow the recipe exactly, with persision and great attention…it will fail! So I try to be extra careful!!! This year has been exceptionally hectic and busy and full (but I suppose that its no different than any previous year…but it feels busier, somehow). I want to share this AWESOME recipe that I came across from Southern Living…I have made some adjustments in the recipe they originally posted and have put my own spin on it. Its not overly difficult and tastes delicious! Hope you enjoy it as much as I have.

Happy Holidays! XoXo

Candice Herriott (Charelston Food Writer)

White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies

BLONDIE BARS:

2 cups salted, room temp/softened butter and some extra for greasing pans

2 cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs

4 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. salt

4 1/2 cups of all purpose flour

1 cup of white chocolate chips

1 1/2 cups coarsely crushed peppermint candies

ICING:

4 cups of powdered sugar

1/2 cup salted butter, room temp and softened

2 tsp vanillla extract

1/2 tsp. peppermint extract

4-6 TBSP heavy cream

Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease 2 (13×9) inch pans with butter. Then line the pans with parchment paper, allowing the paper to slightly over the edges. Grease the parchment paper with butter also. Prepare blondie bars: Combine butter and granulated sugar in large mixing bowl. Turn on electric mixer and beat on medilumspeed until well mixed. About 3-4 minutes. Add eggs. 1 at a time. beating until everything is mixed well. Add vanilla and salt. Add flour, beat on low speed until well mixed. 1-2 minutes. Stir in the while chocolate chips and most of the crushed peppermint. Save a small amount of peppermint chips to sprinkle on top after icing. Spread the batter in pans. Smooth the top with spatula. Bake 20-22 minutes and test with tooth pick to make super completely cooked. Allow to cool completely in pan. Lift baked blondies from pan using parchment paper as handles. Remove paper and throw it away. Trim off browned edges. Prepare icing. Combine powdered sugar, butter and vanilla and peppermint extracts in a medium bowl. Beat on low. Add 4 tablespoons of heavy cream and beat on medium until well mixed. Add 1-2 additional tablespoons of cream if needed. Spread icing over top of blondie bars. Sprinkle with peppermint if you like. Cut into squares or small triangles.

Makes about 8 dozen. Takes about 1 1/2 hours total.